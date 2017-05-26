Motoring alert! Gardai out on Kildare roads for Operation Slow Down this morning

Kildare motorists are being warned to slow down on the roads this morning.

Gardai will be out from 7am this Friday, May 26, to conduct speed checks as part of the ‘Slow Down’ national speed enforcement operation.

It will run for 24 hours, until 7am tomorrow, Saturday.

The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

There will be high-visibility speed enforcement across the country.