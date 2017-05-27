Today's Newbridge homeless rally aims to highlight problem

A Kildare group is aiming to highlight the growing number of people sleeping rough in the town.

Housing Action Kildare say there are between 15 and 20 people sleeping on the streets of Newbridge, as well as a hidden cohort of people forced to sleep on the floors and sofas of friends and family.

In light of this, they are holding a homeless awareness event outside the Town Hall in Newbridge at 1pm today.

The group is appealing for local support, and asking people to donate a sleeping bag.

Email Housingactionkildare@gmail.com, or phone 087 6704096 for more information.