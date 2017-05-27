Exclusive Kildare home at globally renowned Carton Demense for €795k

An exclusive luxury home has come on the market at Carton Demesne, Maynooth for €795k.

No. 62 Leinster Wood is located in the distinguished grounds of the globally renowned Carton Demesne.

This elegantly designed five-bedroom detached home is in excellent condition throughout. The house has an abundance of stylish additional features as standard.

This home also has ample off street parking for multiple cars, all set amidst a lovely parkland setting.

The living accommodation oozes style and charm with interconnecting reception rooms, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and spacious utility room with additional storage rooms in the basement.

The property is to be sold by private treaty and available to view at any reasonable time.

Barry Flood of REA Coonan is handling the sale and is quoting an asking price of €795,000.

The exterior of No. 62 Leinster Wood