Clane hit by spate of burglaries

Clane householders have been hit with several burglaries over the past week, and local gardai are appealing to members of the public for help tracing the perpetrators.

On Wednesday morning, May 17, a home was burgled in the Hodgestown Lower area of Donadea. The incident occurred after 9.30am in the morning.

The following day, Thursday, a home was burgled in the Mooretown Rathcoffey area, between 1pm and 3.30pm.

On Sunday, May 20, there was a burglary in Mountarmstrong, Donadea, which occurred between 4pm and 9pm.

A grey Audi A6 was stolen from Abbey Park Green, Clane, overnight last Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868262.