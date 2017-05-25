Over €21k awarded in Kildare festival grants

A total of €21,800 has been awarded to festivals in the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District (MD).

The grants were approved at last week’s council MD meeting.

A total of €1,000 was granted to Allenwood Tidy Towns to facilitate a Christmas Festival and turning on of the lights, Bishopsland Awareness Committee for the annual Dunmurray Festival Day, Bluebells and Buskers for annual festival and walk through Killinthomas Woods, Cill Dara Voluntary Housing Association for a series of Sunday afternoon screenings of children’s films, Curragh PRIDE family Resource Centre for a family day, Irish Peatland Conservation for Féile an Dúlra, Kildare Drama Festival, Kildare Town Youth Hub for a medieval Kildare summer camp, Na Fianna Men’s Shed to organise a Christmas festival event in Allenwood, Newbridge Family Resource Centre to run a two week summer camp for 70 children, Rathangan Drama Festival, and Suncroft parish council social needs for a Christmas festival including a sit-down meal for older citizens.

Athgarvan ICA Guild is to receive €600 to run a regular knitting and crochet circle, while Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha is being given €500 for a fun run/family day on May 21.

Kildare Chamber of Commerce was awarded €1,200 to hold the annual Halloween Festival/Spooky Sunday.

A total of €1,800 was approved for the Kildare Derby Festival, and €400 was granted to the Filipino Community for their St Patrick’s Parade entry and Newbridge festival.

The Kildare Indian Association was awarded €800 to celebrate Onam during the month of September, while €1,200 has been earmarked for the Kildare Town Tourism Group for the Kildare Town Medeval Festival.

Le Cheile Rosconnell Newbridge is to recieve €1,200 for the Rosconnell Summer Festival, while LBCD Community Alert was awarded €400 for catering facilities for outdoor activities and activities in general.

A sum of €900 is to be given to Milltown Tidy Towns Committee fro a celebratory festival at the 200th anniversary of St Brigid’s Church.

Solas Bhride is to get €800 for the Feile Bhríde festival.

