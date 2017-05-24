Naas Main Street building sells for €56k above auction reserve price

A building on Naas’ Main Street which houses a well-known solicitor’s office has sold for well above its auction reserve price.

No 42 South Main Street, Naas, which comprises a mixed retail and office investment, was auctioned by Allsop last week with a reserve price of €375,000 to €385,000. It went for €431,000. Located between the Ulster Bank and AIB buildings (the latter of which is also on the market), one of the retail units is currently let to Conal Boyce Solicitors, with the offices let to Select Financial Solutions. The other retail unit is vacant. The 271 sq m building attracts a yearly rent of €25,200 per annum.

Several other Kildare properties were also part of the two-day online sale.

The Malt House in Monasterevin, which had a reserve of €240,000 – €260,000, sold for €338,000.

A 91 sq m office space at Dawson Court in Newbridge sold for €97,000, more than double its €45,000 reserve.

A 197 sq m warehouse unit at Toughers Business Park, Naas, with a reserve of €90,000 to €100,000 sold for €161,000.