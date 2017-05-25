Increase in number of Travelling Community families living in Kildare

There was a rise in the number of families from the Travelling Community living in Kildare in 2016.

Figures from the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government show that 242 Traveller families were resident in the county last year, up from 211 in 2015.

Some 33 of those families lived on unauthorised sites. Eighty-eight were accommodated by the Local Authority, an estimated 95 were in private rented accommodation and 26 were sharing housing.