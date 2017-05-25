Fancy owning a bit of a racehorse? Kildare's Horse Racing Ireland launches 'owner for a day' scheme

Newbridge-based Horse Racing Ireland has launched a scheme to let punters experience the thrill of ‘owning’ a racehorse on a raceday.

The launch took place at trainer Paul Deegan’s yard in Athy, County Kildare, on Wednesday, May 24.

Under the plan, called ‘Experience It’, any individual, group, company or club can lease a horse for a day.

They can follow the horse’s progress, visit the trainer’s yard and have the runner wear their colours, if they wish.

The group won’t be liable for training or race entry fees, but unfortunately neither will they scoop any prize money should the horse win.

A group called ‘Sport For Business’ kicked off the campaign with trainer Paul Deegan and four-year-old filly Mystery Gal. The syndicate of seven includes Rob Hartnett, founder of Sports for Business, Peter McKenna, Commercial Director of the GAA, Shirley Corcoran, Retail Operations Manager at KBC and Edward Evans, Partner at Beauchamps Solicitors.

Amber Byrne, Owner Recruitment Manager, at HRI, said: “This is a taster experience for people with a curiosity in racehorse ownership. Very simply it allows people try out ownership.

“The ultimate aim is to convert people into ownership but it is also about raising the profile of ownership and racing in general, promoting the syndicate model and allowing people to look behind the scenes. All parties will sign a day lease binding them by the rules of racing.”

Trainer Paul Deegan commented: “This initiative has lots of potential. Anything that gets new people involved in the sport and gets people talking about ownership is a positive step. I am delighted to welcome the first ‘Experience It’ owners to Boley. A winner would be the icing on the cake but either way this will allow members of the Sport for Business syndicate to look under the bonnet of racehorse ownership and have a bit of fun along the way.”