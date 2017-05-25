Newbridge Lidl distribution centre plans lodged again

Lidl has resubmitted its plans for a regional distribution centre at a 31 acre site at the Newbridge townlands of Greatconnell, Littleconnell and Oldconnell.

The company had initially submitted the application in April last year, but withdrew it on May 2 2017.

If approved, the 57,611 sqm facility would be bounded by the Naas Road, the Pfizer complex, Lidl Distribution Centre and farmland to the east, and south.

The plans, if granted, will also include a new distributor road linking the R445 regional road with Great Connell and 352 new car parking spaces.

The proposed development includes the demolition of two former residential properties and associated out buildings.

The proposed centre will have pedestrian and vehicular access from the proposed new distributor road, which comprises alterations to the previously permitted Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road (NSOR) route incorporating a 1.5km carriageway leading from Greatconnell (Connell Drive) to a new roundabout junction with the R445 regional road at Oldconnell.

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been prepared and will be submitted with the application. Submissions can be made by June 21 and a decision is due on July 12.

The application is currently being validated by Kildare County Council.