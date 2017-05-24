Where is the best spot in Kildare for a 99 during the 'heatwave'?

With the apparent ‘heatwave’ and temperatures soaring around the Lilywhite county today and tomorrow (up to 23 degrees), many people’s first port of call will be ‘Ah sure, tis great weather for a 99!’

But we’re asking the million dollar question ..

Where would you send us for the best 99 (with all the trimmings: sauce, sprinkles and flake!) in Kildare?

Leave your comments (and pictures!) below, or let us know on Facebook or Twitter!