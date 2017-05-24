Stunning Dunlavin home on market for offers over €1.5m

A stunning Georgian property has come on the market in Dunlavin for offers in excess of €1.5m.

Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents are selling this attractive residence in a tranquil setting on 64 acres within 50 km of Dublin.

This is an exceptional property offering a rare combination of residence, amenity, farming and sporting assets.

Grangebeg is situated on rolling countryside on the Kildare/Wicklow border 14 km Naas, 8 km Kilcullen and the M9 (Junction 2).

Convenient to Punchestown, Naas and the Curragh Racecourses, it is in the heart of Kildare hunting country and within boxing distance of South County and Carlow Farmers. There is golfing at Rathsallagh, K Club, The Curragh and Carton House and commuter train service from Newbridge, Kildare and Sallins.

Grangebeg is of historic interest due to its connections with the Warren family who acquired the property in 1626.

Henry Warren was a Deputy Clerk of the Crown and MP for Kildare in 1642. He married Elizabeth Eustace and their grandson Richard assumed the surname and arms of Wellesley and was the ancestor of Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington. The Duke’s mother Anne resided in Grangebeg House and is buried at nearby Gilltown Cemetery.

The residence which is approached via recessed electric gates through a gravelled tree lined avenue with 4,128 sq.ft. of spacious bright living accommodation. The accommodation includes spacious reception hall, three principle reception rooms, kitchen with Aga cooker, breakfast room, six bedrooms with five ensuites.

One of the beautiful rooms at the property

In addition there is accommodation in the basement for 672 sq.ft. ideally suitable for au pair, granny flat or office.

This property has possible commercial potential as boutique hotel or B & B.

The gardens and grounds are a feature of the property with lawns, beech hedging and various flower beds and herbaceous borders, garden pond and tennis court.

The yard includes 13 loose boxes with some stone outbuildings all of which have a separate access via a back avenue. The land which is all in permanent pasture is laid out in 7 divisions with good shelter and extensive road frontage. Ideally suitable as a small stud.

The property is for sale by Private Treaty through Jordans who are quoting a figure in excess of €1.5m – Paddy Jordan commenting said “it is seldom that such a fine Georgian residence in a wonderful parkland setting comes on the market”. Viewing is strictly by prior appointment 045-433550.