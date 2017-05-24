Temperatures to soar in Kildare before weekend

Fine weather ahead for rest of the week

Temperatures to soar in Kildare before weekend

Break out the barbecues and the sunblock – temperatures are set to soar in Kildare over the next three days.

Met Eireann predicts that the mercury will reach 21 degrees today, although it will be a little cloudy in the morning.

Thursday will be bright and sunny with temperatures reaching 23 degrees. Friday is predicted to be a little cloudier and breezier, but with the same high temperature.