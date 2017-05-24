Temperatures to soar in Kildare before weekend
Fine weather ahead for rest of the week
File photo
Break out the barbecues and the sunblock – temperatures are set to soar in Kildare over the next three days.
Met Eireann predicts that the mercury will reach 21 degrees today, although it will be a little cloudy in the morning.
Thursday will be bright and sunny with temperatures reaching 23 degrees. Friday is predicted to be a little cloudier and breezier, but with the same high temperature.
