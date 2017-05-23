Kilcullen's James Nolan heads to World Transplant Games

Kilcullen man James Nolan has once again been picked on the team to represent Ireland at the World Transplant Games in Malaga.

He’s one of 29 athletes who will represent Ireland at the games from June 25 to July 2.

Transplant Team Ireland attended a photocall and motivational talk by the Kilkenny All Star Hurling great Michael Fennelly at Dublin airport last Sunday, May 21.

The eight times All Ireland Senior title holder and three times Club Championship winner was nursing an Achilles injury when he shared his experience, as a prolific player and lecturer in nutrition and coaching.

Transplant Team Ireland will depart for Spain on Saturday June 24.

Kilcullen butcher James, who has raised over a million through the well known Punchestown Kidney Research Fund Charity, has attended a number of previous transplant games and won gold in a number of disciplines.