Kildare County Council allocates over 8k on life saving defibrillator schemes

Kildare County Council has set aside €8,500 for defibrillator groups the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District (MD).

Four grants were approved at the MD meeting last Wednesday, May 17.

Newbridge Community First Responders, Rathangan Public Access AED, and Kildare Town Community First Responders were each awarded €2,500. Lullymore (L.B.D. Community Alert) was also granted €1,000 for retraining.

Cllr Joanne Pender (Ind) abstained from the vote because of her involvement her local defibrillator group.