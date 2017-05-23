Rare Kildare butterfly among heritage grants recipients

A number of Kildare projects have received funding under Heritage Council Grants Scheme.

A statement released last week revealed that funding will be provided for the restoration of a vulnerable raised bog habitat at Lodge Bog, conservation of the gable end of St. Mochua’s Church, Celbridge, enhancing breeding habitat for the endangered Marsh Fritillary Butterfly on Lullymore West Bog, restoration of Leixlip Castle Boat House and enhancement of Woodland Garden through Volunteer Programme and workshops.

At Lodge Bog the money will go towards restoring 35 hectares of raised bog habitat through rewetting, drain blocking and transplantation with Sphagnum mosses.

The total amount awarded is €8,000 and this will be given to the Irish Peatland Conservation Council.

A figure of €8,000 has also been granted to the Tea Lane Graveyard Committee for conservation works on the St. Mochua’s Church in Celbridge - specifically to the east end gable ruin.

A grant of €9,000 has been given to the Irish Peatland Conservation Council for a project that aims to improve the habitat conditions for the breeding Marsh Fritillary on Lullymore West Bog.

For the uninitiated, the Marsh Fritillary is a butterfly.

The restoration of Leixlip Castle Boat House will be assisted by a grant of €3,000 which will go towards getting a method statement for the restoration works required to the boat house to be developed by a conservation architect in conjunction with an ecologist.

The applicant was Leixlip Tidy Towns.

And finally a volunteer programme and workshops being carried out by McAuley Place which aims to enhance the biodiversity and native plants in an existing urban woodland garden and ensure participation and inclusion by members of the community was granted €1,000.

These are among 196 heritage projects nationwide which have been awarded funding under the scheme, attracting funding of €800,000.

The aim of the grants are to promote an appreciation and enjoyment of heritage and make a lasting difference to heritage, people and communities.

