Vibrant high street dress wows at Naas racecourse

A county Down woman turned heads at Naas racecourse last Sunday (May 21) to scoop the Best Dressed at the Spring Summer Ladies Day.

Sarah McEvoy wore a stunning red number from the Savida range in Dunnes Stores, a headpiece by Aimee Farrell Designs and her orange shoes and bag were from Dorothy Perkins.

Sarah won an overnight private hire and stay in the Manor House at Palmerstown House Estate for herself and 19 friends inclusive of a buffet evening meal for the group & €1,000 shopping voucher for Kildare Village.

Judging on the day was actress Aoibhin Garrihy, digital fashion influencer Lisa McGowan, TV3 Red Carpet Stylist Laura Mullett and Anna Fortune of the Kildare Post.

Winner Sarah McEvoy said; “I’m thrilled to pick up the award, I really can’t believe it. My style inspiration for the day was associated with the theme of fun, fresh and vibrant. I am over the moon and can’t wait to enjoy the prize."

Sarah McEvoy

Anna Fortune (Kildare Post), Lisa McGowan (Digital Influencer), Sarah McEvoy (Winner), Aoibhin Garrihy (Actress and JUdge) & Laura Mullett (Stylist and Judge)