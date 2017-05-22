Kildare punter nets €42,140 from €15 golf bet

Bookmaker BoyleSports has reported that a county Kildare customer of theirs is celebrating this week after they picked Billy Horschel to win the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament and Alvaro Quiros to win The Rocco Forte Open.

The customer who wishes to remain anonymous had €2.50 each way on both golfers at 125/1 as well as a €2.50 each-way double bringing the total stake up to €15.

Both golfers won their respective tournaments at the weekend.

The single bets netted a combined €760 and the each-way double resulted in a €41,380 windfall.

That brought the customer's total winnings up to €42,140.

“Hats off to the eagle eyed customer for picking both golfers to win at such big odds. They certainly have BoyleSports in the bunker on this occasion,” said BoyleSports spokesperson Liam Glynn.

Although Mr Glynn also noted that the customer’s nails must be a lot shorter after both golfers had to go to the play-offs to win their tournaments.

