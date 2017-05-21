Glanbia future decided at Kildare meeting

Glanbia shareholders voted in favour of a proposal to integrate the three parts of the organisation into one entity at a Special General Meeting at Punchestown last Thursday, May 18.

The three parts, Consumer Foods, Glanbia Agribusiness and Glanbia Ingredients Ireland will now be known as Glanbia Ireland

93.1 per cent of shareholders were in favour of the proposal, which will see Glanbia Co-op paying €112 million as part of the deal, in return for 60% ownership.

Various elements of the Glanbia organisation have presences in Kildare, most notably in Ballitore, but also in Athy and Naas.

