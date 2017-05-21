Carnegie Hall debut for Kilcock's young piano star

Aidan Chan, a Leaving Cert student at Scoil Dara, Kilcock had his debut solo performance at the International Shining Stars Concert in New York's famous Carnegie Hall on May 12.

The opportunity came after Aidan attended an audition at the DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama last month organised by Dr. Julie Jordan of the New York Concerti Sinfonietta.

Aidan, who also performed at the RDS Rising Stars Concert on May 9, said after his New York trip that "It was a wonderful experience".

After his Leaving Cert exams, Aidan will be jetting off to the Far East for a performance at Hong Kong's City Hall on August 7.

Aidan, who hopes to pursue a career as a concert pianist, will be starting his undergraduate studies at the world acclaimed Royal College of Music in London this September.