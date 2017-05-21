Special education unit for Kilcullen

A Kilcullen school is looking for permission to build a special education unit for pupils.

The Le Cheile Trust, in the name of the Board of Management of Cross & Passion College, wants to construct a new temporary prefab building to the south of the main Cross and Passion school building, containing a Special Education Unit (SEN).

If approved, the unit would contain a SEN classroom with a one-to-one room, a storeroom, accessible wc/shower room together with two general classrooms, an art room, entrance lobbies, toilets and two canopied walkways between the existing school and the new prefabricated building.

The works would also involve the provision of eight extra parking spaces and a temporary construction entrance for the duration of the works on the Athy/Carlow Road (opposite the Health Centre).

READ MORE: Kilcullen school secures All Ireland glory

The plans were lodged with Kildare County Council on May 12. Submissions can be made by June 15 and a decision is due on July 6.