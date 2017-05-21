Plans for latest Kildare solar farm lodged

The latest planning application for a solar farm in Kildare has been lodged with Kildare County Council.

The past few months has seen a number of private companies looking for permission to build solar farms in the county.

Harmony Solar Smithstown Limited want to install 74,172sqm of solar panels on ground mounted steel frames on a 25 hectare site at Smithstown and Roosk. These townlands are near Celbridge and Staffan.

The plans also include an electricity substation compound and various electric equipment, CCTV, a new entrance to the public road for construction purposes.

Planning permission is sought for a period of 10 years.

