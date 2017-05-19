Naas and Sallins Midsummer festival due to be launched today

Details of the Midsummer Arts Festival for Naas and Sallins have been announced.

The festival, which was due to be launched this evening at the Moat Theatre, will take place on June 23 and 24.

“We are delighted to launch this years Midsummer Arts Festival with thanks to Kathleen Lambe’s Stagedoor kids, John Spillane and The Moat Club’s Cast of Pride and Prejudice,” said a spokesperson.

“This year will see Bosco take you through the magic door, Dabbing will have you moving in the street, as will the Naas Zumba Girls and lots of entertainment from zorbing, climbing walls, a giant planetarium, arts workshops, and so many family events you will have to make sure you have booked the entire weekend off. Plus music from Declan O Rourke to finish the event with a bang.”

The festival will see both towns showcase a diverse range of cultural and artistic events.

With funding from Kildare County Council, the Arts Festival committee have worked tirelessly to arrange these events in a short space of time.

“Have you been inside an outside pop up planetarium? Ever wondered what it would be like to Zorb on the canal, or have you experienced a Pop Up Sitting Room, come visit 'Tóg go bog é'; seen any jelly fish lately? Climb Ireland's tallest mobile climbing wall, dab with the best of them. That’s just a teaser - you may want to come out and join in the fun in June to experience this and a lot more besides! Are you Kildare’s Traddest Family?,” said the organisers.

A family friendly ‘happening’ will transform Poplar Square, McAuley Place, The Harbour, along the canal in Sallins on Friday 23 and Saturday 24. Come along to this free event with street performances, create your own Tepee art installation, enjoy some gypsy jazz perhaps or leave your mark in chalking the street, face painting, circus workshop, and lots more.

Call up your inner artist and take part in a variety of art workshops around the town, along the canal in Sallins and at local venues and studios in Naas and Sallins.

On Saturday, June 24 The Harbour at Naas Canal Harbour will showcase art, music, fun and games.

Poplar Square will be rocking, while you can feed your soul in McAuley Place. Take a barge trip from Sallins and walk or cycle your way to the next event or see the pop up exhibitions in local venues.

Music will take place on the Friday and Saturday night at McAuley Place, Alice’s Restaurant and many other venues around the towns.

Declan O’Rourke will perform in the magical setting of St David’s Church.

Last year's event was a huge success and organisers are hoping for a big turn out this year.

Contact The Moat Theatre on 045 883030, for more info or check out facebook/instagram/twitter for updates or the website midsummerartsfestival.ie