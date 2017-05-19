Housing Action Kildare say there are between 15 and 20 people sleeping rough in Newbridge, along with the hidden homeless sleeping on the floors and sofas of friends and family.

In light of this, they are holding a homeless awareness event in Newbridge.

The event will be held on Saturday May 27 outside the town hall at 1pm.

They are appealing for local support, and asking people to donate a sleeping bag.

Email Housingactionkildare@gmail.com, or phone 087 6704096 for more information.