The eagerly anticipated LEGO exhibition is in Naas today.

The exciting exhibition is taking place in Naas Library from 2pm - 5pm, and tomorrow May 20 from 9.30am - 1pm, and 2pm - 5pm.

Brick.ie's first exhibition of 2017 will see over 20 exhibitors take part.

LEGO fans (of all ages!) are welcome to attend this free event.