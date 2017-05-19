Celbridge pharmacist up for national award

A Kildare woman has been selected as a finalist for the Peoples 'Irish Pharmacist of the year' awards.

Lisa Malone, a pharmacist in Castletown pharmacy Celbridge, is down to the final 6 of the competition.

“The whole thing has been a big surprise & I feel really honoured to be nominated for it. It’s really lovely for our hard work to be recognised in this way. It’s definitely down to the amazing pharmacy team we have behind us", said Lisa.

Lisa started working with the pharmacy when it opened back in 2013.

She has been described as “the nicest Pharmacist that people have ever had the pleasure of dealing with”.

Lisa has also been praised for the extremely helpful advice that she provides to her customers.

She is responsible for training and mentoring the pharmacy technician and the Health Screening Consultation service for patients.

Voting closes today, so for a final chance to vote for Lisa, simply click on the link and like Lisa’s photo.

The winner out of the 6 finalists is announced at the awards ceremony on Sat 20th May in the Clayton hotel on Burlington road.