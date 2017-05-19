Over €10k awarded in community heritage grants in Kildare Newbridge MD

A total of 58 applications were received under Kildare’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2017.

The projects cover gathering data, raising awareness, dissemination of information, tourism and the creation and conservation of heritage sites or items.

Fifty of the applications were deemed eligible. Three applications did not meet the criteria of the scheme. One application was premature, two applications were withdrawn and three applications were double applications from the same organisation.

The total amount allocated by Kildare County Council under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2017 is €51,080.

The Maynooth MD received a total of €13,150 (14 applications), Kildare – €10,350 (9 applications); Athy (8) – €8,980; Celbridge – €4,850 (6); and Naas – €7450 (7).

The nine Kildare Newbridge MD applications were approved by councillors at last Wednesday’s (May 17) MD meeting.

Cill Dara Historical Society Kildare is to receive €1,200 for its “Nostalgia night in heritage Week”.

Other recipients include Feighcullen & Pluckerstown District Text Alert – Construction of focal point or historical information – €1,500; Monasterevin Tidy Town CLG – Redevelop a heritage trail – €1,000; Newbridge Local History Group – Book titled ‘Connellmore’ – €1,000; Kildare Town Walking Tour – Guided walking tours & promo videos of Kildare Town -€750; Milltown Tidy Towns – Signage at canal re flora & fauna – €1,500; Irish Military Vehicles Group – Military Vehicle re-enactment – €1,000; Rathangan Tidy Towns Kildare – Renewal of town memorials - €1,200; and the Curragh Local History Group – Upgrade facilities for displaying materials etc – €1,200.

Five other projects which had a countywide remit included; Co. Kildare Archaeological Society - Guidance manual for future care of the Curragh – €1,500; Kildare Bat Group - Purchase equipment – €1,500; Irish Midlands Ringing Group – CES ringing project - €800; Irish Peatland Conservation Council – Monitoring Scheme for large Heath butterfly on Lodge Bog – €1,500 and North Kildare Beekeepers Association - Equipment, education and breeding – €1,000.