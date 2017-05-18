Kildare camogie star up for award in Croke Park

Primary school teacher Siobhan Hurley has been nominated for a top camogie award.

The Johnstownbridge and Kildare star is up for league player of the year for outstanding efforts in 2017.

The award ceremony takes place in Croke Park tomorrow evening (Friday May 19) at 7:00pm.

Players from across all three divisions of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues were picked by managers from all of the teams who participated in this year's competition.

Siobhan said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“My dad said he heard it on the radio, and I said he must have heard it wrong! But then I got the email, I was very shocked.”

Asked how she thought she performed this year, she said: “I suppose alright, I wasn’t unhappy with my performances. To be honest, I never really thought of it!”.

Siobhan is up against tough competiton in the category: Sarah Buckley of Cork, Derry’s Karen Kielt, Niamh Mallon of Down and Laois’ Sarah Anne Fitzgerald.

“They’re all fantastic, so I don’t hold up much hope”, said Siobhan.

The first round of the Intermediate Championship kicks off on June 10.

Kildare will play Down in the opener.

Siobhan has been struggling with injury the past 3 weeks, but said all going well she should be back playing next week.

“Things are going well with the team, we’ve a few minors in that are playing really well at the moment.

“There’s a few out injured but we should be all coming back over the next few weeks”.