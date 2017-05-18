Film shot in Kildare to be shown in cinema tomorrow

A film shot in a Kildare estate, is being released in a Dublin cinema tomorrow.

‘In View’ begins its cinema release in IFI Dublin tomorrow (May 19).

The IFTA nominated film depicts the life of a young guard, Ruth Donnelly (played by Love/Hate’s Caoilfhionn Dunne) battling depression after losing a child at birth and a husband to suicide.

The film was given funding from Kildare County Council to be largely shot in the Lilywhite county.

Tara Moore from Kildare Town, opened her doors for the film crew back in February 2015.

29 out of 91 of the total scenes were filmed at her home in Hillside Manor, Assumpta Villas.

Director, Ciaran Creagh, took to Facebook last night to thank Tara and all the local Kildare Town people and businesses for their support.

He said: “Less than two days before In View gets released in a cinema something a lot of people said would never happen. For what we have achieved please make that special effort and come out to the IFI for the next week and support us. We will be forever grateful and let's prove the doubters wrong!”.

Ciaran thanked locals such as Lucina Russell, Arts Officer Kildare County Council, Cunningham's Bar and Kitchen, Silken Thomas, Des McWey, Funeral Directors Kildare, and Alex Cleland Cleland's Supermarket.