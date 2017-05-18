Award up for grabs for Kildare communities who look after their local waters

An award is being offered to local communities in Kildare who look after their waters.

The Waters and Communities Office, a new board set up last year to look after Ireland's waters, is offering the award.

Communities who are taking positive steps towards raising awareness and showing appreciation of their local rivers, lakes, streams, canals, coast and ground water, should apply.

The prize funds include: four regional award winners: €1,000 each, four regional runner-up award winners: €500 each, and there will also be an additional prize of €1,000 for the overall winner of the four regions.

For details on how to enter visit: www.watersandcommunities.ie

Speaking to local councillors at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Meeting yesterday (May 17) Aoife McGrath, Community Water Officer for Kildare, said they need more local communities and tidy towns involved.

“Water is heritage that needs to be protected, and we want to achieve good ecological status in all waters”.

They are also organising a river walk during the upcoming Junefest on Saturday June 17 meeting at the Liffey Bridge in Newbridge at 2pm.