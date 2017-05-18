Naas girl Alannah Beirne in final of Britain's Next Top Model tonight

Naas stunner Alannah Beirne is down to the last three in Britain’s Next Top Model.

The final, which airs tonight, sees Alannah go head-to-head with 18-year-old’s Olivia Wardell from Southampton and and Londoner Jennifer Malengele.

Alannah was the only Irish contentant in the popular competition.

The Eadestown native works in Dunleas of Kilcullen and is a face behind her local bar – Grace’s pub, Naas.

Alannah took to her blog last night saying: “I've made it to the FINAL 3! What an emotional rollercoaster this journey has been. I am SO excited for Thursday nights show, the very last episode of this years BNTM and of course the crowning of the 2017 champ!”.

Alannah filmed a TV advert for popular clothes site ‘Boohoo.com’.

She said: “finding out we were going to be doing a real TV advert for Boohoo.com was one of the most exciting moments in my life! Each week just kept getting better and better”.

The final airs at 9pm tonight on Lifetime TV.

Best of luck, Alannah!

Check out a teaser of the finale:

Courtesy of Britain's Next Top Model