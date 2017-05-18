Upgrading of Kildare Town Square to be done after summer

A Newbridge councillor has asked when work will be done on the cobble locking and upgrading of the Square in Kildare Town.

At yesterday’s (May 17) Kildare-Newbridge Municipal meeting, the Council said there are no solid plans as of yet.

A survey of the existing town centre has to be undertaken before making any plans for improvement.

The council hopes for this to be completed within the next month.

It hopes to start works around Autumn, but said ‘it could be later’.