Kildare councillor calls for change of one-way Newbridge street

A Newbridge councillor has called for action to end a one-way traffic system on a popular road in the town which he believes is badly effecting local businesses.

Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Lynch has called for access on the top portion of Cutlery Road (Athgarvan Road/Water Tower end) to be changed to a two-way system.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting this morning (May 17) Cllr Lynch asked the council to assess the current system to help local businesses.

He said the top of the street closed several years ago, and has forced heavy traffic such as jeeps and trucks onto Cutlery Road causing traffic disruption.

He asked the area engineer to meet with local businesses so they could vouch their concerns.

“It is vitally important to a lot of businesses, and they would be positively effected”, said Cllr Lynch.

In response, the council said that it is awaiting the Traffic Management Plan for Newbridge.

The widening of the road would bring with it knock-on effects to the adjacent signalised junction, SCOOT traffic system and pedestrian facilities.

These concerns will all form part of the Traffic Management Plan study.