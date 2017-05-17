Kildare woman taking on Ironman challenge

Athy's own superwoman Deirdre Walsh is taking part in the famous Ironman challenge in Spain this Saturday (May 20).

Ironman Lanzarote is one of the longest-standing races in Europe.

The athlete is currently training hard on the island in prepartion for the tough escapade.

The race consists of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile cycle, and a 26 mile marathon run.

Speaking from Lanzarote, Deirdre said: "Just finished registration, I'm ready for this challenge. It's warm, windy and mild but mentally I'm more ready than I have ever been!

I done my first challenge last year when I turned 40 and it didn't go so well nutrition wise, so I decided to come back for more".

Sinn Féin Councillor Thomas Redmond posted a well-wish to the ‘amazing’ woman on Facebook yesterday evening.

“It's extreme and some only do it once in their lives. Wishing Deirdre the very very best in Lanzarote this Saturday and I'm sure from everyone in Athy also. Well done Deirdre #Ironwoman”.

Best of luck, Deirdre!