Celebrate Kildare Biodiversity Week with bird of prey exhibition

As part of County Kildare Biodiversity Week, the OPW at Castletown House in Celbridge will host 'Raven Haven', Birds of Prey at the Stable Wing and Courtyard.

This will be an opportunity to see and meet some of the native Irish Birds of Prey as part of the Biodiversity Week celebrations.

Please note that due to the nature of this event, dogs will not be allowed access to this area.

To get there, take exit six off the M4 or on Main Street of Celbridge and a 10-15 minute walk through the parklands.

Parking is available at the estate.

There's lots planned for Biodiversity Week. It kicks off this coming Saturday, May 20, in Kildare, and runs until May 28 - and there's plenty of entertainment for all the family.

It will also include a screening of the film 'Atlantic' to mark Biodiversity Week will take place in Kildare town library on Friday, May 26 at 6.30pm.