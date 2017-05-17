Newbridge primary school wins top gong at Irish Aid Awards

Primary school pupils from Patrician Primary School, Newbridge, were named Best Newcomer (Regional) at Tuesday’s regional final of the annual Our World Irish Aid Awards.

Martina Dooley’s fourth class students put together a book of beautiful illustrations on the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development, and created posters to highlight the work of Irish Aid. They also shared their project – entitled For People and Planet – Our World Our Home – at a school assembly.

The school attended the Dublin regional finals event at the Dublin Clock Tower yesterday at which three schools were selected to go through to the national final.

Pupils and teachers heard from special speaker Dublin Football Manager Jim Gavin who shared his own first-hand experience of the developing world.

Pictured above are Dublin manager Jim Gavin, Barbra Wison of Irish Aid and students Nicole Malecka, Daithi Dowling and Kate Miller. Photo: Maxwells