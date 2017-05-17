Irish troops due home from Lebanon this morning

Troops from the 109th Infantry Battalion are due home this morning following a six month deployment to Lebanon.

The 236 troops were part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

They are due in to Terminal One, Dublin Airport at 9am following their deployment.

Members of the 109th Infantry Battalion are drawn primarily from the Army 2 Brigade, with the majority of personnel drawn from the Northwest, East and Midlands.

A total of 336 Defence Forces personnel deployed with the 109th Infantry Battalion, 100 personnel returned home last week having rotated with members of 110th Infantry Battalion.

