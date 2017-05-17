On yer bike at Mangan's Pharmacy in Newbridge for ICS

The Relay for Life Team Walkie Talkie has organised a unique event in Newbridge today to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

They have teamed up with Mangan’s Pharmacy, Newbridge for a 26.2-mile marathon relay for Relay for Life Kildare 2017. Participants have just four hours to complete the 26.2 miles on a treadmill and a bike in the pharmacy.

The team have also organised a “Back to the 90’s” night at Judge Roy Beans on Saturday May 27. Admission is €5. All support will be greatly appreciated.

