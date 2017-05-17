On yer bike at Mangan's Pharmacy in Newbridge for ICS
Relay for Life fundraiser
Last year's Candle of Hope ceremony at Relay for Life
The Relay for Life Team Walkie Talkie has organised a unique event in Newbridge today to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.
They have teamed up with Mangan’s Pharmacy, Newbridge for a 26.2-mile marathon relay for Relay for Life Kildare 2017. Participants have just four hours to complete the 26.2 miles on a treadmill and a bike in the pharmacy.
The team have also organised a “Back to the 90’s” night at Judge Roy Beans on Saturday May 27. Admission is €5. All support will be greatly appreciated.
