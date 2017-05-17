Newbridge skatepark report to come before councillors today

Councillors are due to get a taste of public’s views on the proposed Newbridge skatepark at today’s Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting.

The skatepark, if approved, will be located across from Dunnes Stores at the green area beside Woodies car park on the Moorefield Road, Newbridge.

There has been a lengthy campaign to find a suitable home for a skatepark in the town, spanning almost three council terms.

Some local residents have come out against the park with fears it will bring anti-social behaviour and illegal parking.

The skatepark campaigners say this is not the case as the park will be overlooked by a busy road and can be viewed openly, ruling out possible anti-social behaviour.

The plans went on public display before Christmas and the submissions were due to be complied into a report.

This report is due to be considered by the councillors today. It’s not clear if they will be making a decision on the project at this morning’s meeting.

