"A Taste of Africa" at Newbridge Town Hall

Kildare County Council has unveiled plans for an exciting event – “A Taste of Africa” on Saturday May 20 at Newbridge Town Hall.

The local authority pointed out Africa Day falls on May 25 each year, with events taking place around the country during the month to mark this African Union initiative.

Kildare is playing its part and aims to celebrate African diversity, success and the cultural and economic potential of the continent.

Events to mark Africa Day are supported by Irish Aid (the Government’s programme for overseas development) and Kildare County Council.

“A Taste of Africa” is being organised in conjunction with the Kildare Integration Strategy Steering Group and Kildare Integration Network.

It will run from 2pm until 5pm and will comprise a taste of the food, music and dance of Africa.

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh said Irish Aid’s Africa Day events are a great occasion for families and friends to celebrate African culture and the strong bonds that exist between Ireland and Africa.

“Irish Aid has been working in Africa on behalf of the people of Ireland over several decades to deliver improvements in the areas of nutrition, education, poverty eradication, gender equality and the environment and also in response to humanitarian emergencies,” he said.

“This work is built on the contributions of Irish missionary nuns and priests who were the bedrock of relations between Ireland and Africa in the first instance. Their footprint has enabled relations to continue to grow in an authentic manner, underpinned by trust and respect.

“Trading relationships between Ireland and countries throughout Africa are also developing steadily and many exciting new opportunities for economic growth are emerging.”