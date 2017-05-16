Following the recent All Ireland success of Stage Academy Newbridge, the 93 students who took part in the winning show and their families recently got to see their performance on the big screen at the Odeon Cinema, Newbridge.

Stage Academy Newbridge won the All Ireland Variety Show for the third year, in Trabolgan Holiday Village in April. The stage school, which is run by Newbridge women Paula Conlan and Brenda Malone, also picked up an additional six awards – Best Production, Best Group Singing, Best Group Dance, Best Solo Drama – Glen McLoughlin, Star of the Future – Daniel Sinclair, and Star of the School – Allanah Cassin.

Paula Conlan commented: “We wanted our students to let them see for themselves how fantastic and talented they are, so we arranged to have the show screened at the Odeon Cinema. They brought their friends and families along and really enjoyed sitting back and seeing themselves on the big screen. A big thank you to Odeon Cinema for giving us this opportunity.”

Stage Academy Newbridge now in its 11th year, have been hugely successful at various national competitions over the past number of years. They have also extended their classes to include singing and ballet, and their students get the opportunity to sit examinations through the Leinster School of Music and Griffith College Dublin.

A singing group, under the musical direction of Katie Conlan are through to the semi-finals of the Junior Eurovision this Monday night in RTE, and their end of year show takes place in The Marquee at Sarsfields GAA Club on Sunday 28 May – a show not to be missed.

Their summer camp, Kidzone, now in its 15th year, runs from July 3 to 14.