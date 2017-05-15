Kildare Law firm scoop top award

Naas based Solicitors Firm Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors have won ‘The Leinster Law Firm of the Year Award’ at the AIB Irish Law Awards last Friday night (May 14).

The annual event is designed to recognise excellence in the legal profession.

Luke Hanahoe, a partner in the firm, said: “We are absolutely honoured to win this prestigious award. It is a credit to all who work at Hanahoe and Hanahoe and their dedication to consistently providing our clients with an excellent service and expert advice."

Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber said: “I am delighted for Luke and the team in Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors. Luke is a longstanding member of the chamber and is also a committee member".