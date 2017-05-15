Calling all gardening enthusiasts: Diarmuid Gavin is coming to Kildare

Garden designer and TV personality Diarmuid Gavin is coming to Kildare.

On Sunday May 28, Diarmuid will be presenting an evening of fun at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

He will be taking you on a romp through his adventures in the wonderful world of gardening, revealing some mischievous antics at the Chelsea Flower Show and sharing stories about the history of outdoor design around the globe, from Gnomes to Flying Gardens.

A night not to be missed for gardening lovers!

Tickets are €20 and are available from the Riverbank Arts Centre on 045 448327 or email boxoffice@riverbank.ie.