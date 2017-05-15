Plenty planned for Kildare's Biodiversity week

Biodiversity week kicks off this Saturday May 20 in Kildare, and there's plenty of entertainment for all the family.

Biodiversity Week, which runs until May 28 and is supported by Kildare County Council, is a great opportunity for people to get out and find out more about nature and wildlife in the Lilywhite county.

Over 30 events have been organised by local wildlife group, libraries and Tidy Towns groups.

Here's what's on:

Friday May 19 Bat walk Monasterevin

Time: 9.30 pm Free Event.

Come along to Monasterevin and learn about bats with Kildare Bat group and Monasterevin Tidy Towns. Meet in the garden opposite Mooney's Pub Monasterevin. All welcome. Weather dependent, wear walking shoes and please do not bring a dog. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday May 20

Plastic Cities Seen By Birds Workshop - Newbridge

Time: 10.30- 12.00pm Free Event. Booking is required.

Come along to Newbridge Library and take part in a craft workshop will use recyclables, with the introduction of natural material. Plans of cities and towns seen from Google Earth, from above, will be recreated on the contact paper with use of recycled materials: beads, transparent, colourful gels, wool, etc. The participants are learning about where the materials come from and creative reuse.

Event can be booked by contacting Newbridge Library Ph; 045 448353 or email newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie

An afternoon examining Life in the Liffey Kilcullen

Time: 2.30pm Free Event. Kilcullen Community Action/Tidy Towns will host an will host an afternoon examining Life in the Liffey with Dr. Jan Baars from UCD. Meet at the riverbank at rear of An Tearmann coffee shop beside the bridge in Kilcullen. This will be a hands on, interactive presentation, examining the fish and invertebrates that live beneath the water in The Liffey in Kilcullen.

Sunday May 21

Kildare’s Wild bogs - Lullymore

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free event. Visit the Bog of Allen Nature Centre and discover the wildlife of County Kildare’s bogs. Family fun activities at the centre include pond dipping, insect eating plants and frog and newt searches. A walk to Lodge bog South West is also included at 11.30am to explore some of the restoration activities on the site and listen for the Curlew. No booking required.

Monday May 22

Dusk Chorus walk Rathangan

Time: 6.45pm Free Event. Kildare BirdWatch in conjunction with Rathangan Tidy Towns will host a presentation on local birds in the RYARC Community Centre, Rathangan, followed by a dusk walk from the community centre at 7.30pm.

Tuesday May 23

Celbridge Heritage Tree Trail

Time: 10.30-11.30am. Free Event. Celbridge Library will host an hour long walking exploration of the Tree Trail with local guides. Learn basic tree identification skills and investigate life in the natural environment. Also, learn about Leave No Trace - an outdoor ethics education programme designed to promote and inspire responsible outdoor recreation through education, research and partnerships. This event will be hosted by ShareRing Skills Heritage Tree Trail Group. (Bring a rain-jacket, sunglasses, sunscreen and wear comfortable shoes.) Contact Celbridge Library for more information on 01-6272207 e-mail celbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie

Dusk Chorus walk Kilcullen

Time 6.45pm Free Event. Kilcullen Tidy Towns in conjunction with Kildare BirdWatch will host a presentation on the birds of the area including their song/call, followed by a Dusk Chorus walk in the locality. Meeting place: Town Hall Kilcullen and Heritage Centre. The talk will be presented by Neil Bourke and Tom McCormack, Chairman of BirdWatch Kildare. Talk starts at 6.45pm followed by a dusk walk in Riverside Valley park to south of bridge and Camphill River walk to the north of the Bridge at 7.30pm.

Wednesday May 24

Discover Kildare’s Butterflies - Lullymore

Time: 11 a.m. Free event No booking required. Supported by the Irish Environmental Network join the IPCC for a walk and butterfly identification workshop on Lullymore West Bog. Meet at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre at 11am.

Grand Canal Walk Sallins

Time: 7.30 pm Free event No booking required. IPCC in association with Sallins Tidy Towns and Waterways Ireland walk and talk entitled Biodiversity of the Grand Canal. Meet at Sallins Canal Bridge 7.30pm.

Dusk Chorus walk in Castletown, Celbridge

Time: 6.45pm Free Event. Kildare BirdWatch in conjunction with Castletown Celbridge will host a presentation on local birds in

the Hunting Room Castletown. Talk starts at 6 45pm followed by a walk around the grounds of Castletown House to hear the Dusk Chorus.

Urban Biodiversity, Kildare Town

Time: 7.30 pm Free event. No booking required. Join Mary O’Connor and Kildare Tidy Towns and learn about the urban biodiversity of Kildare Town such as the new swift boxes. Meet at Kildare Town Heritage Centre.

Thursday May 25

Dusk Chorus walk, Maynooth

Time: 6.45pm. Free Event. Maynooth Library in conjunction with Kildare BirdWatch will host a presentation on the birds of the area including their song/call, followed by a Dusk Chorus walk in the locality. The talk will be presented by Tom Mc Cormack and Gerry Condron from Kildare branch of Birdwatch Ireland. Contact Maynooth Library: 01-6285530 e-mail maynoothlib@kildarecoco.ie.

GYO workshop for children - Naas

Time : 4pm Booking Required. Come along and learn about growing your own and seeding. Plant a pot with a flower, cress etc and bring it home to grow. Suitable for 6 – 12 years. Booking: naaslib@kildarecoco.ie at 045-879111.

BATLAS 2020 Training Newbridge

Bat Conservation Ireland. Time 8.30pm Free Event, Booking Required. Bat Conservation Ireland will be providing training on BATLAS 2020 survey methods in Newbridge Library at 8.30pm Please note that the BATLAS survey is best suited to volunteers with bat survey experience and a bat detector. Book by emailing info@batconservationireland.org.

Friday May 26

'Atlantic' Film Screening, Kildare

Time 6.30pm Free Event. Kildare Town Library will host a special screening of the Irish documentary “Atlantic” via Access Cinema .The film follows the fortunes of three small fishing communities in Ireland, Norway and Newfoundland, Canada. Directed by Risteard O'Domhnaill and narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson, it highlights the struggle to maintain their way of life in the face of mounting economic and ecological challenges. A pre-film talk will be led by Monica de Bath, whose on-going project, PLOT/CEAPACH operates within sites of ecological tension and frames a series of actions and discursive events at contested sites such as the Bog of Allen and the Atlantic Blanket Bog. Contact Kildare Library for more information ph. 045-520235 e-mail kildarelibfb@kildarecoco.ie

Dusk Chorus walk - Monasterevin

Time 7.30pm Free Event. Monasterevin Tidy Towns in conjunction with Kildare BirdWatch will host a Dusk Chorus walk in the locality. Meet in the Car Park Moore Abbey Woods (Athy/Kildangan Road) at 7.30pm.

Saturday May 27

Recreate childrens workshop - Naas Library

Time: 10am - 11.30am Free Event. Booking required. Age range : 5 - 12 years. During Biodiversity week 2017, ReCreate will be setting up shop in Naas Library. Using their vast array of unusual and diverse reuse materials, a recreate artist will be on hand to assist with all sorts of creations and imaginings. Come make a rare bird or a red squirrel, or perhaps, help us create a wonderful landscape for all to live in. Booking: naaslib@kildarecoco.ie at 045-879111.

Family Walk with IWT - Naas Library

Time : 11.45 - 12..45 No booking required. Open Family Walk with facilitator from the IWT. Meet at Naas Library for introduction and walk along the canal identifying and learning about plant, water and wildlife. A display of library books relating to biodiversity will also be on display in the library.

‘Raven Haven’ at Castletown House - Celbridge

Time 2 pm Free Event. The OPW at Castletown House, Celbridge, Co. Kildare are hosting 'Raven Haven', Birds of Prey at The Stable Wing and Courtyard. This is a wonderful opportunity to see and meet some of our native Irish Birds of Prey as we celebrate Biodiversity Week with our friends from 'Raven Haven'. Please note: Due to the nature of this event, dogs will not be allowed access to this area. Vehicle access: Exit 6, M4, Celbridge West or on Main Street Historic Celbridge and a 10-15 minute walk through the parklands. www.castletown.ie

Wild About Clane - Nature walk by the Liffey Clane

Time – 3 pm Free Event. All are invited to enjoy a nature walk by the Liffey in Clane where some of the local flora and fauna will be introduced by local guides. Meet in the car park of Abbeylands Shopping Centre, by the Westgrove Hotel.

Farm walk - Derrybeg Community Farm - Celbridge

Time 3.00- 4.30pm Free Event. Derrybeg Community Supported Farm, Mooretown, Celbridge (next door to Community School) will host a farm walk and talk. Come and meet our farmer Nathan Jackson, steering group member Jay Stuart, as well as other members of the farm community and learn how we support biodiversity, while supplying seasonal food for 30 member households and creating a farm community. All ages welcome. Wear wellingtons or boots, especially if the weather has been wet. Car parking outside the community school or on the other side of the road. Bus route 67; get off at 'Salesian College'.

Bat walk - Moone

Time 9.30pm Free Event Booking required. Jennifer and Karl Matushka of Abbey Moone House and Kildare Bat group will host a bat walk. Places are limited so booking is required by emailing kildarebatgroup@gmail.com. Meeting at Abbey Moone House. Weather dependent, wear walking shoes and please do not bring.

School events in Libraries during Biodiversity Week

There are a number of events organised for schools through out the county. Please note these events are school schools events and are fully booked across all libraries.

Beginners Bush craft Workshops with Earth Force Education

Beginners Bush craft workshops are a great way to get children excited about playing outdoors and encouraging them to spend time learning while playing in the woods. Explore the four principles of survival; shelter, food, fire and water by using Forest School-style games and activities without ever leaving the building.

Irish Peatland Conservation Council Bog Workshop

Kildare is home to the most eastern raised bog in Ireland. The Bog of Allen stretches from Kildare all the way to East Galway. Explore the wet and wild bogs of County Kildare in these workshops. Learn about their formation and bring a 'Bog in a Bottle'; back to the classroom. Discover a selection of the wildlife found living on Irish bogs and the hidden treasure of bogs.

North Kildare Beekeepers

Bees are the most important pollinator of crops and native plant species in Ireland. They are a key component of our wildlife and one of the busiest, and least appreciated, workforces we have. Join the members of the North Kildare Beekeepers Association as they demonstrate the importance of this species and the fascinating behaviour and characteristics of bees.

Wildways Adventures Workshops

Wildways Adventures is a family business set-up by Una and Trevor Halpin with the aim of encouraging families to spend time together exploring nature and heritage in a relaxed and fun way

Biodiversity Workshop

Involves the identification of habitats and the investigations of trees, wildflowers and mini-beasts.

Rocks and Fossils Workshop

Learn about the formation of the Earth and the rocks and the local landscape.

Éanna Ní Lamhna

Éanna Ní Lamhna has a degree in Botany and Microbiology and a H.Dip. in Education from University College Dublin. She is a long-standing member of the panel of experts on RTÉ's wildlife programme 'Mooney Goes Wild'. Her books include 'Talking Wild', 'Wild and Wonderful' and 'Straight Talking Wild'. Join Éanna for a presentation on common Irish mammals, birds and insects. We all need these for a healthy environment. The more biodiversity of wildlife there is the better for us all.