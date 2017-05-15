Kildare students may have interest in top boarding school scholarships

A boarding school which has been regularly ranked in Ireland's top 10 institutes is delighted to announce a new scholarship programme.

Cistercian College, Roscrea is giving incoming students for September 2017 a chance to knock off up to half their annual fees with scholarships in excellence in academics, music, hurling and rugby.

The scholarships are available for 7-day, 5-day and one day boarders.

The school, situated in the setting of Mount Saint Joeseph Abbey, boasts an impressive musical department has recently won the Leinster Rugby School’s Senior Cup and All Ireland School’s hurling title.

Applications are being taken from today, and more information on the scholarships can be got by contacting Séamus Hennessy on 086 8666387 or admissions@ccr.ie.