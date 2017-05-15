Kildare TD concerned over surge of motorists denied insurance

Fianna Fáil Deputy for Kildare South, Fiona O'Loughlin says there is grave concern for the number of motorists being denied insurance.

New figures released are showing a dramatic surge in the number of consumers who had to avail of the Insurance Ireland 'Declined Cases' facility having failed to secure a motor insurance quote in the market.

In 2012, there were 178 cases under the 'Declined Cases' agreement, and this shot up to 1,941 in 2016.

"Many older drivers, younger drivers, people with an open claim, taxi drivers, returning emigrants and motorists with older cars are among those who have fallen out of favour with many insurance companies.

"The figures released by Insurance Ireland only capture those cases that have been brought to their attention. It is inevitable there are many more cases where consumers have simply given up having failed to get a reasonable insurance quote or indeed any quote at all.

"In addition, we don't know how many of the 1,941 consumers who brought their case in 2016 ended up with a quote that they could afford.

"Dáil Éireann will next week debate a Fianna Fáil motion on the need for greater action to tackle the escalating insurance premiums faced by motorists but also the dramatic hikes many firms are facing for insurance cover for their business", said Fiona O'Loughlin.