Kildare drama groups in top three at All Ireland Drama Finals

Kildare drama groups came second and third at the All Ireland Drana finals in Athlone over the weekend.

While the first place went to the Dalkey Players, Naas’s Moat Club came second with ‘The God of Carnage’ and Prosperous Dramatic Society came third with their ‘The Play about The Baby’ by Edward Albee.

Amanda Ryan of the Prosperous Group won the ADCI/DLI Summer School Scholarship. Prosperous also won the Abbey Theathre Award, which means that their play will be put on in the Abbey for three nights.

Their director Lurlene Duggan said it was an honour to win the award in their centenary year. “It sill will kick off our celebrations beautifully!”

“We do this as a hobby, so to get the chance to be in our national theatre is spectacular for us. Opening night is already sold out!”