Tributes paid to Newbridge's Mick Masterson

Tributes poured in over the weekend as word spread of the death of Newbridge man Mick Masterson.

Mr Masterson, of Mount Carmel, passed away on Saturday morning last at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, surrounded by his loving family. His removal takes place tomorrow, Tuesday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am.

He will be hugely missed by his wife Mary, sons Ronnie, Michael, Mark and David, and all his relatives and friends. He worked in Irish Ropes for many years and was very well known in the Newbridge area.

Moorefield GAA Club posted a moving tribute to Mick on their facebook page.

“The passing of Mick Masterson has added another name to the long list of great Moorefield players and members who have gone to their eternal reward in the past few years,” said the club.

“Mick will be greatly missed by his family, but also by club members in general, and especially by his playing colleagues and those who witnessed his ability as a fine exponent of the skills of Gaelic football.”

The club said Mick was a little unfortunate in not coming to Moorefield before 1963. A year earlier, and he would have most likely been on the team that won the 1962 senior football title the previous May.

“He lined out the following Sunday in the first round of the ’63 championship when the Moores accounted for Monasterevan by 0-11 to 0-3. The match report noted that ‘the heavy artillery of Harry Fay, Paddy Anderson, Jimmy Dowling and Toss McCarthy led the scoring charts with good support from Mick Masterson and Ray Clinton’. However, Moorefield’s reign as county champions lasted a mere 70 days, the shortest ever period in the history of Kildare senior football, defeat to Clane coming on Sunday 21 July,” recalled the club.

Mick scored two points in the 1964 championship quarter-final against Raheens, and stood out at centre field against Grange in the Junior League final in December 1964.

He is also recorded in the Moorefield Club History as “serving well in defence” when Moorefield surprised county champions Carbury by 2-7 to 1-8 in the replayed Leader Cup semi-final in November 1967.

“The Achadh Mhórdha club was enriched by Mick’s immense contribution on the field of play, in committee rooms, and wherever the need arose for a helping hand or a word of encouragement. His son, Mick Jnr, grandson Aaron and granddaughters Amber and Amy have followed in his footsteps as great players who have worn the green and white jersey with pride and distinction,” it said.

“May Mick rest in peace in the company of the legions of Moorefield men and women who have gone before him to a better place where great games, heroic deeds and wonderful memories will provide sporting topics for many a long discussion.”

