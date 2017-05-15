Recent deaths in Kildare - May 15, 2017

Michael Masterson - Mount Carmel, Newbridge

Peacefully at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, on Saturday May 13, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Ronald, Michael, Mark and David, daughters-in-law Betty, Mary, Caroline and Catherine, grandchildren Michael, Amy, Amber, Aaron, Molly, Rose and Megan, brothers Eddie and Phyllis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposed at his family home from 4pm yesterday May 14, and from 4pm today Monday May 15 with Rosary both nights 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the "Alzheimer's Society Kildare branch. Donations box in church.

Jospeh (Joe) O'Shea - Abbeylands, Castledermot/ Drimoleague

Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin on Thursday May 11. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, son Micheal, daughter Pauline, partner Esther, sisters May and Shelia, brothers Tony and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Fiona, David, Aoife and Amy, relatives and friends. Reposed at the residence of his daughter Pauline in Ballynabarna, Athy, Co.Kildare, R14F720 from 5pm on last Friday (May 12), with a rosary at 8pm. Removed from there on last Saturday (May 13) at 2:15pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arrived for Requiem Mass at 3pm, followed by interment in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin.

Philip O'Brien - Barkersford, Athy

Reposed at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Sunday evening with a Rosary at 8pm. Removal this morning (May 15) at 10:30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Jim Ennis - Downings Lodge, Prosperous

Peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday May 12. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elsie, children Keith, T.J., Gary, Claire and Maria, adored grandchildren Billy, Charlie, Elsa and Clodagh, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposed at his family home on Sunday (May 14) with rosary at 7-30pm. Removal from his home on Monday May 15 at 10:30am to arrive at the Church Of Our Lady and Saint Joseph Prosperous for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial to follow in Killybegs Cemetery.

Beatrice Dunne (née Lynch) - Woodbine Road, Raheny, Dublin / Leighlinbridge, Carlow / The Curragh

Beatrice Dunne nee Lynch, formerly of Woodbine Road, Raheny, Dublin and The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Thursday May 11 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Predeceased by her daughter Noeleen. Beatrice, beloved wife of the late Tim and much loved mother to Tim & Denis, grandson Luke. Deeply regretted by her sisters & brothers, nephews, nieces, neighbours & friends. Reposed in Beechwood Nursing Home from 7pm last Friday May 12). Removal this morning (Monday 15) to arrive in St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for 10am Requiem Mass followed by removal to Dardistown Crematorium for 1pm Service. The funeral will be English style (ie) by invitation only.