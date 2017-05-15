Monasterevin's Junction 14 service station gets green light to expand

Mayfield Services at Junction 14 off the M7 in Monasterevin has been given the green light to make changes to the ground and first floor areas.

This will increase the gross floor area from 1,785sq.m to 2,208sq.m and revised designs and layouts.

Permission has been granted for the relocation of the entrance door and associated lobby, all associated site and development works including part demolition of the existing building, minor revisions landscaping areas adjoining the extended building, reconfigured service yard, signage and a new bin storage area.

The existing access roads, car parking (266 spaces), truck parking (42 spaces) and bus parking (5 spaces) areas to serve the building are unchanged.

The layouts of the fuel pumps and canopies and ESB-substation will also remain unchanged.