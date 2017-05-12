Weather alert! Rainfall warning issued for Kildare

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Kildare with significant rainfall expected between Friday evening and lunchtime on Saturday.

Rainfall of between 30mm and 40mm is expected.

A Status Yellow warning is for weather that does not pose an immediate threat to the majority of people, but those working or engaged in leisure activities outdoors.

Temperatures will be between 13 and 14 degrees tonight, and 10 and 11 degrees in the morning.